Central Iowa Could See Severe Storms Wednesday Afternoon

Weak showers and thunderstorms will linger through the mid-morning Wednesday, but most of these showers will be out of central Iowa by noon. The sky will then clear and allow for the sunshine to heat us up into the middle 80s. Humidity levels will also rise as winds will be from the southwest for today.

The combination of heat, humidity, and sunshine will help to destabilize our atmosphere and give it more energy for storms. A cold front moving across the state this evening will be the focal point for more storms.

The first storms look to develop in central Iowa around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon with further development throughout the evening. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, meaning numerous strong to severe storms are expected. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, however tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well.

Most of these storms are expected to be over southern Iowa after sunset tonight with clearing conditions after midnight.