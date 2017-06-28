Crops In Good Shape, Despite Dry Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June has been mostly warm and dry. Since the tail end of May, some parts of the state has seen less than an inch of rain according to State Climatologist Harry Hillaker. Who adds subsoil moisture is still doing well, which the crops will need as they start a massive growth spurt. But there are some worries about the younger crops with more shallow roots.

Hillaker says based on the weather, crops are in reasonably good shape, "Not a lot of issues despite how dry things have been, which kind of reminds you of last year. We had an unusually warm and dry June a year ago. And a lot of drought worries at that time. We managed to get through that and then had record crop yields after that, even in the dry areas."

The Iowa Crop Progress Report says subsoil moisture levels are rated 27 percent short to very short, which is a few points better than last year.

According to that report, in the last week there was about five days good for fieldwork.

Seventy-nine percent of the corn crop is in good or excellent condition.

Soybean emergence is now 96 percent done, five days behind last year, but four ahead of the average. Soybean conditions are 74 percent good or excellent.

And about 84 percent of oats have headed, at 76 percent good or excellent.