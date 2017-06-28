× Law Enforcement Executes 21 Meth Related Search Warrants, Makes Six Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they’ve made a major dent into the Iowa meth trade after local and federal agents raided 21 locations around the metro.

The raids resulted in the arrests of:

Shannon Lee Paxton, 46, of Des Moines ,

Kerry Drew Haegele, 47, of Des Moines,

Fidel Rios, Jr., 34, of Pasco, Washington

Kira Fallis, 26, of Elkhart

John Archer, 52, of Des Moines

Charles Astley, 63, of Des Moines

All six have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Raids started around 4 a.m. and continued into the waking hours.

Police say raids were conducted by special tactical teams and went off without a hitch; no one was injured.

Police say due to the success of their officers today they dealt a serious blow to the Iowa meth trade, as the ring extended into two neighboring states.

“This was a huge quantity that was coming into our community. If we can take that off the street and disrupt that activity it definitely improves the quality of life here. Some of the problems that we see with the drug distribution networks is that it opens it up to someone else; but obviously an arrest like this sends a message to the people who are thinking about bringing their business to town” said Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

Along with Des Moines Police the ATF, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force East, and Central Iowa Drug Task Force all contributed to the operation.

The complete list of raid locations includes:

5600 block of Douglas Avenue, Des Moines

1800 block of Frazier Avenue, Des Moines

1000 block of East Walnut Street, Des Moines

3900 block of Southeast 25th Street, Des Moines

600 block of 22nd Street, West Des Moines

2000 block of 7th Street, Des Moines

1000 block of East 7th Street, Des Moines

2300 block of Morton Avenue, Des Moines

2200 block of East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

1900 block of East 22nd Street, Des Moines

500 block of Northeast Jacob Street, Grimes

3700 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

4300 block of Parkridge Avenue, Pleasant Hill

800 block of East 6th Street North, Newton

2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue, Des Moines

1200 block of East Emma Avenue, Des Moines

3600 block of Southeast 11th Street, Des Moines

1800 block of East Army Post Road, Des Moines

3300 block of 1st Street, Des Moines

2900 block of East 22nd Court, Des Moines

11000 block of Northeast 166th Avenue, Maxwell