Police: 5 Victims Report Sexual Abuse by Same Ottumwa Man

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Law enforcement officials say an Ottumwa man sexually abused several women.

Thirty-five-year-old Armando Leyva is charged with first degree kidnapping, second degree sexual abuse, three counts of third degree sexual abuse, and assault with the intent to commit sex abuse.

The Ottumwa Police Department says five victims came forward, reporting Leyva had sexually assaulted them. A search warrant of Leyva’s residence was executed on June 23rd and he was arrested at that time.

Leyva is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a bond of $157,000.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information related to the assaults to contact them.