× Sentences Finally to be Served for DeCoster Farm’s Salmonella Out Break

DES MOINES, Iowa– In 2010, a Salmonella case swept the country and now the men responsible will now serve their time behind bars.

A federal court denial Jack and Peter DeCoster’s final appeal to avoid jail time. Both men will serve three months in federal prison.

The DeCosters were owners with the DeCoster family farm’s Quality Egg LLC. Quality Eggs recalled more than 550 million eggs in 2010. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed almost 2,000 Salmonella cases were link to the eggs and 56,000 other people could have been sickened by the recalled batches.

In 2014, Quality Eggs plead guilty to three separate counts as part of a plea bargain. The most serious charge was felony bribery of an inspector.

Quality Eggs was order to pay $6.8 mil in fines. In addition to those fines, the DeCosters each paid $100,000 in fee and court costs.

The elder DeCoster, now 83-years-old, will serve his sentence in New Hampshire. His son Peter will serve his in South Dakota.