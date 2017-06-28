× Two Water Main Breaks Cause Mess on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two water main breaks caused a river of water to flow down Grand Avenue Wednesday morning.

The breaks happened at Terrace Road and Grand Avenue as well as 28th and Grand Avenue.

Water Works employees on scene told Channel 13 they believe the water main breaks were caused by a power surge at a substation Wednesday morning. They were uncertain about whether the power surge was caused by a lightning strike.

Grand Avenue remained while crews made repairs but the water did cover a portion of the eastbound lanes.

By 10:20 a.m. crews had been able to stop the flow of water.