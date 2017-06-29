‘Get out of jail free’ Card Doesn’t Apply on Minnesota Roadway

A Minnesota man did not pass ‘Go’ over the weekend, and he did not collect his $200. Despite the instructions on his trusty “Get out of jail free” card, he went directly to jail.

Dakota County Deputy Mike Vai arrested an individual during a traffic stop after discovering the man had an outstanding fifth-degree controlled substance warrant, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie told CNN. During a subsequent search, Deputy Vai also discovered the man was carrying an item tailor-made for just such an occasion, a ‘Get out of jail free’ card from the iconic Monopoly board game. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office posted a photograph of the card on their official Facebook page alongside a post thanking the man for the moment of levity.

Despite the card’s explicit instructions, the man was not allowed to leave. Leslie tells CNN that although the man was arrested, Deputy Vai allowed him to keep the card for future usage, for the board game or otherwise.

According to the rules of Monopoly, the “Get out jail free” card “may be kept until needed or sold. When not having this card, you must wait three turns (unless doubles are rolled on any of those turns) then, after the third roll, you get out of jail and must pay a fine of $50.”

The man’s bail for the outstanding felony warrant was set considerably higher — at $5,000 — and Leslie tells CNN he did not have updated information on whether the man was still in custody or had been released.