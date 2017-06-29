More Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Thursday

Storms will be possible throughout the afternoon Thursday, but there will not be as many, and they are not expected to be up to par with what central Iowa experienced on Wednesday.

Showers and storms have stalled over the northern border of Missouri bringing a layer of low level stratus clouds to central Iowa. This cloud cover has kept temperatures relatively cool and hasn’t allowed for the sunshine to destabilize the environment.

There is a slight risk for severe weather over northwest Iowa as well as the far southeastern corner of the state. This means scattered strong to severe storms will be possible in these areas with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats (tornadoes cannot be ruled out either). This is all very dependent on sunshine. Clouds are expected to clear over parts of western Iowa for a few hours this afternoon. We also have a boundary that has set up between Hwy 20 and Hwy 30 which will serve as focal point for storm formation later if we do get the necessary energy from the sun.

The rest of the morning will be dry with storms expected to form along this boundary (around Hwy 30 in western Iowa) by 2-3 PM. These will push east throughout the evening with further development throughout the event. These storms will move east and out of central Iowa after midnight with drier conditions expected for Friday and the weekend.