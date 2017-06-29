Perdue and Branstad Celebrate End of Beef Ban

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will mark the return of U.S beef to China this week.

On Friday, the duo will celebrate a U.S. beef export success by returning to China and cutting a ceremonial Nebraska prime rib.

Over the weekend, they will attend events with Chinese officials marking the end of the 13 year old beef ban.

China has emerged as a major beef buyer with imports going from $275 million in 2012 to $2.5 billion last year.

The U.S. is the worlds largest beef producer and the fourth largest exporter.