Police: Man Who Was Angry with Wife Tried to Burn House Down

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested after police say he tried to burn down his house early Thursday morning.

Police say 52-year-old Larry Gross is charged with first degree arson in the case. They say he was mad at his wife and locked himself in his room at 1516 East 12th. When he came out of the room he told the other people in the home they should leave because he’s, “burning down the house.”

Gross then started a fire.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded quickly and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Gross is being held in the Polk County Jail.