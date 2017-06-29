× Tornado Outbreak Causes Damage in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Several tornadoes touched down Wednesday across Iowa causing damage, but thankfully no major injuries were reported.

The powerful storms that spawned the twisters also dropped hail and lots of rain. Damage from hail as big as a baseball was reported in some areas.

Viewer Becky Juhl sent us video of the tornado that dropped out of the sky in Taylor County in southern Iowa. The large wedge tornado was spotted about four miles south of Bedford.

In central Iowa, a tornado spent about 10 minutes on the ground near Stuart.

Marion County saw some of the worst damage in central Iowa from Wednesday’s tornado outbreak.

A rural home near Pleasantville suffered extensive damage. Portions of the roof are missing and much of the siding was peeled away. A barn on the property fared even worse, with the twisted metal siding being blown across a field.

Four southern Iowa counties are part of a Flash Flood Watch that is in effect until late Thursday night. The heavy rain that fell Wednesday has saturated the ground and more heavy rain could fall Thursday, causing flash flooding in some areas. The affected counties are: Adams, Decatur, Ringgold, and Taylor.