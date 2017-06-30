Arnold’s Park Renovation Fundraising Efforts Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa -- Last month, Arnold's Park announced a big renovation plan, and the fundraising efforts to make it happen will begin on Saturday.

Renovating the 128-year-old amusement park will cost $12 million. Park leaders say an anonymous donor came forward and pledged to match $6 million for the renovation. So far, the campaign has raised two million of those matching dollars.

Phase one of the project is already underway, most of which is infrastructure work. Phase two--which will include an expansion of the Maritime Museum that will provide a new home for the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame--is scheduled to start this fall. Phase three will bring about the construction of a new rose garden.

More information can be found at restorethepark.com.