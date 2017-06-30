× Bond Reduced for Sabrina Ray’s Adoptive Grandmother

ADEL, Iowa – The bond has been reduced for one of the five people charged in the death of a Perry teen who weighed only 56 pounds when she died.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina Ray’s adoptive grandmother, appeared in Dallas County court Friday morning. She requested her $1 million bond be reduced and a judge agreed to lower the bond to $500,000. It comes with the condition that if Bousman posts the bond there will be a restraining order preventing her from contact with her grandchildren.

A previous report from the Department of Corrections recommended against Bousman’s pre-trial release because her plan was to stay with her adult son in Perry, and his children are sometimes at the home.

Bousman is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and three counts of kidnapping.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray, their son Justin Ray, and cousin Josie Bousman are all also charged in her death.

Sabrina was found dead in her Perry home last month. Police say she was abused and severely malnourished.