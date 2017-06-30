Celebrate the Fourth With Yankee Doodle Pops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the debate over fireworks continues in cities around the state, there's one place in Des Moines you can go to watch a great professional display for the Fourth of July holiday.

Yankee Doodle Pops--the biggest display in the metro--will take place on Monday night. The event begins with a performance by the Des Moines Symphony at the state capitol, and the fireworks begin at dusk.

Remember, the display is put on by professionals, and fireworks are on the list of items attendees are prohibited from bringing to the event.