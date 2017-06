Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa -- A Mason City man is behind bars and an infant remains hospitalized.

Police were called to the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue on June 22nd on a report of an unresponsive infant struggling to breathe. After an investigation between police, the DCI, and DHS, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges were filed against 27-year-old Jeremy Rose.

Rose was taken into custody on Thursday night and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.