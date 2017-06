Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The City of Pleasant Hill is currently facing a lawsuit.

Ernadina Mujakic filed the suit in Polk County district court, claiming she was sexually harassed and retaliated against while on the Pleasant Hill police force.

In a statement, city leaders say in part, "The City of Pleasant Hill takes complaints of discrimination and harassment very seriously, and it and looks forward to responding in full to the lawsuit as the legal process proceeds."