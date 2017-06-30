Fourth of July Festivities in the Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- If you're planning on sticking around the metro for the Fourth of July, there won't be a shortage of events to enjoy.

The Iowa Cubs are playing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights against the Round Rock Express. Each game starts at 7:08 p.m. and ends with a fireworks show above the Des Moines skyline.

The Des Moines Symphony's annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert starts at 8:30 on Monday evening on the west terrace of the Iowa State Capitol grounds.

Living History Farms will also host an old-fashioned Independence Day, complete with a parade and baseball game of its own.

For more fun ideas, visit the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau website catchdesmoines.com.