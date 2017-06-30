Goodguys Bring 5,000 Vehicles to Des Moines, Only One 1938 Iowa School Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Over the weekend, 5,000 hot rods are coming to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the annual Goodguys Rod and Custom show.

The event draws every kind of cool car from the past and present, and one in particular is truly one-of-a kind.

Randy Roeber of Algona spotted an old abandoned school bus in the woods near West Bend. During an estate sale on the land, he went to buy the bus. However, the one he could bid on didn’t look how he remembered it, so he passed on the purchase. Later, in talking with a family member, he learned the bus he wanted was still in the woods, and ended up buying it right where it was.

With help from some friends, he was able to cut the bus out of some trees and pull it out; that's when the fun began.

The bus was so rusted he had to come up with new sides made of wood, as well as a new hood. He bought a Dodge truck chassis to put under this bus, and added seats and other interior items from Winnebago.

In the end, he converted a 1938 West Bend Consolidated school bus into an RV. Roeber and his wife drive it around 7,000 miles a year. They camp in it 20 nights each summer, and have driven it to Pennsylvania three times.

This weekend, Roeber is at the Goodguys show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He first brought this bus to the event four years ago, after the restoration was first complete.

Occasionally, you can see him tooling around Algona or parked at his wife’s bed and breakfast business.