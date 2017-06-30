× Hy-Vee Planning to Construct Metro Health Market

URBANDALE, Iowa — After adding a grocery store-restaurant hybrid to downtown earlier this year, Hy-Vee’s next big idea for the metro is a health market.

According to the Des Moines Register, Hy-Vee has filed plans with the City of Urbandale to construct a 17,000 square foot building on the corner of 156th Street and Meredith Drive. The building will house a health foods store, a clinic, a pharmacy, and even a fully-equipped fitness studio. This would be the second fitness center Hy-Vee has added to any of their stores; the other one is located on Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

The city council will decide on the proposal on Wednesday.