Judge Denies Injunction on Des Moines' Restrictions for Sale of Fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — State law requires Iowa cities to allow the sale of fireworks but in Des Moines they’re only allowed in certain areas.

That’s what prompted the nation’s largest fireworks distributor to file a lawsuit.

The Des Moines City Council passed a measure to restrict the sale of fireworks to areas zoned for industrial purposes.

American Promotional Events planned to sell fireworks in commercial areas and requested an immediate injunction blocking the ordinance.

A federal judge denied the injunction Thursday, stating the company is unlikely to win its lawsuit.

In Des Moines fireworks can only legally be used from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 4th.

