Move Over Law Going Into Effect This Weekend

IOWA -- A new Iowa set to go into effect on Saturday is designed to keep the roads safer for both drivers and utility workers.

The Move Over law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching utility and maintenance vehicles with flashing lights. All 50 states have "move over" laws, but only 12 of them are specifically set to protect utility service vehicles.

Iowans who violate the law may receive traffic tickets or even have their driver's licenses revoked.

The texting while driving ban also takes effect on Saturday, July 1st.