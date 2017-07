Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - In his 5th game with the Iowa Cubs Kyle Schwarber hit his first HR since being sent to Des Moines, a solo shot to right in the first inning.

Schwarber wasn't done, he later launched another solo HR in the 8th. Kyle finished 2/4 on the night with 2 homeruns.

ICubs led Round Rock 7-3 in the 9th when the game was delayed because of rain.