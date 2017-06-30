× Sony to Start Pressing Vinyls for First Time in Several Decades

UNITED STATES — One legendary record label is keeping up with the times by going old-school.

Sony Music Entertainment says it will start pressing vinyl records again for the first time in nearly three decades. Sony stopped making records in 1989, when compact discs were on the rise. But now, many music fans both young and old are once again “spinning the black circle.”

One consulting firm says vinyl sales have enjoyed double-digit growth for seven straight years. Vinyl sales could reach $900 million dollars in 2017.