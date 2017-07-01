Bettendorf Woman Starts Online Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- An Iowa woman made a career move, jumping between two different industries.

Denise Hynkta of WQAD talked to the creator of Harper and Sky, an online boutique based in the Quad Cities.

"We want people see see these photos and know Harper and Sky is about making women feel good, and if we can put that in a picture, then we've done a good job," said Natasha Funderburk.

Now the brains behind the camera and the boutique, Natasha spent 12 years in healthcare before following her heart into fashion.

"She's always worked where she thought she was supposed to. She enjoyed it, she gave her all, but it wasn't her passion. So to watch her do both, succeed and be passionate, that's great for me," said her husband Chad Funderburk.

Chad calls himself the dollars and cents guy, saying he understands financial jargon but words like "romper" are still new.

The couple recalls hours of discussion over whether they would open a storefront or go exclusively online, ultimately deciding to log in instead of move in.

"Because we don't have a brick and mortar, we don't have the overhead. So we can pick a good designer, bring in a quality product, and our prices aren't ridiculous. Our average is around 30-40 dollars."

That is something their models appreciate--wearing clothes they would buy for themselves and promoting a brand that thinks local.

"You go online or on our Instagram and you see someone you know, that's my sister, that's my best friend modeling. I want people to know we are based in a town that we love with the people we love," said Natasha.

Harper and Sky launched in May.

Online shopping still only accounts for 8% of all retail sales in the U.S., but that's double what it was just seven years ago.