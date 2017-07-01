× First Degree Murder Warrant Issued for Man in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — A first degree murder warrant has been issued for a man in Charles City.

On Friday night, the Charles City Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. A victim at that location was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Antoine Williams, 36, is now named as a suspect. Williams is described as a black male, 6’7″ tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds. He may be in a red 2006 Chevy Equinox with an Iowa license plate number DOW568.

Police say Williams is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens are advised not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Charles City police at 641-228-3366.