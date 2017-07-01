‘Monumental’ Fundraising Efforts to Start at Yankee Doodle Pops Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Capitol Planning Commission is hoping Yankee Doodle Pops attendees are feeling generous.

Monday's annual concert will serve as the kickoff to a fundraising campaign to repair and restore monuments on the Capitol complex. Last year, the Iowa legislature established a $100,000 matching grant. For every two dollars raised in private donations, lawmakers have appropriated one dollar to help care for the monuments.

The 44 sculptures, fountains, and memorial tablets on the grounds of the Capitol honor people and events in Iowa history.

A donation tent will be set up on Finkbine Drive during Yankee Doodle Pops.