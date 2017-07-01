× Newton Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Woman

UPDATE: Police say Snow has been located.

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton police are asking for help locating a missing adult.

Annette Kay Snow, 48, was last seen on Thursday, June 29th, near the Newton Public Library at approximately 1:30 p.m. and later that afternoon on Highway 14 south of Newton. She has been without necessary medication for several days.

Snow was wearing a black t-shirt with mini superhero figures on it, grey leggings, and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-791-0850 or Jasper County Dispatch at 641-792-1547.