Organization Welcomes Children Looking for Permanent Homes in Iowa

IOWA -- Five children from Colombia are hoping to find their forever homes in Iowa.

With their welcome signs ready, host families and organizers with Kidsave eagerly awaited the arrival of the five orphans on Friday night. The group was greeted with applause as they walked off the escalator at the Des Moines International Airport.

The five kids, including a set of twins, will spend the next month living with their host families in Iowa. The goal is to find them permanent homes while they are here.

"We met our daughter through this program, and she was 12 at the time. We adopted her, brought her home at 14, and she's 18 now, and when we were approached about coordinating this program we couldn't say no because we know what a great experience this was and a positive thing this was for our family," said Karen Erikson of Kidsave.

The Kidsave program launched in 1999 and has since helped nearly 1,400 children find permanent homes.