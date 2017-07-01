Trial Date Set in Marion County Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- A trial date has been set in a wrongful death lawsuit, in which a Marion County father accuses his son of killing his own mother.

Bill Carter says his youngest son Jason Carter shot and killed his wife, 68-year-old Shirley Carter. Shirley was found dead from a gunshot wound at her home in Lacona two years ago.

Bill says he wouldn't have filed the lawsuit if he didn't know who pulled the trigger, and while he loves his son, he says he needs justice for Shirley.

The trial is scheduled to begin December 4th.