Four Iowa Motorcyclists Killed in Nebraska Crash

KEITH COUNTY, Nebraska — A crash on Saturday killed four Iowa motorcyclists in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Highway 26 in Keith County, Nebraska, just south of Lake McConaughy. Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, but police say a car crossed the center line and hit the two motorcycles traveling in the other direction.

The riders have been identified as 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny of Bedford, and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese and 58-year-old Michael Weese of Council Bluffs.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Colorado for treatment.