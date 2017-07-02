Mobile 9/11 Exhibit Stops in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, Iowa -- A mobile 9/11 memorial is traveling across the country, and on Sunday it made its way to Jefferson, Iowa.

Organizers say about 3,000 people have already visited the exhibit this weekend, some waiting three hours to get inside.

"I think it’s a good tribute, I think we need to remember. I don’t know how else to say that it’s important to know what happened," said Des Moines resident PJ Whitney, talking about the attack on the twin towers 16 years ago.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation moves the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit across the country.

"It’s something you don’t see every day, around here at least," said Des Moines resident Jenna Clutter.

It’s a way for people to pay respect to the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives in the attack.

"It would let me see what I wouldn't see, because I couldn't go to New York," said Des Moines resident Daniel Campbell.

People can also meet volunteers like Stephen Wall, a FDNY firefighter who responded to the attacks and lost a loved one in one of the towers.

"My best friend. Even more than that, he was like my big brother to me. He was a Battalion Chief in the FDNY, he lost his life on the 12th floor of One World Trade Center trying to organize an evacuation of that floor," Wall said.

Pictures of destroyed buildings, charred gear, and uniforms from firefighters who died trying to save others now hang in solidarity, and firefighters like Wall, who lived, that share what they saw that tragic day.

The exhibit has thousands of miles left to travel, but its time in Iowa will never be forgotten.