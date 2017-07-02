× Pizza Delivery Driver Shot and Robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed while delivering food on Saturday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Register reports police responded to 37th Street and University Avenue after a caller reported hearing a loud noise and someone’s call for help. Police found a man with “numerous small bullet wounds in his thigh and buttocks” at the scene.

Two men wearing masks reportedly approached the driver and the group fought for a short time, before the driver tried to escape and was shot. He was later transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Register says the suspects stole approximately $20 worth of pizza.