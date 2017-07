Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES COUNTY, Iowa -- A plane crash near the Monticello Regional Airport took the life of one Iowa man.

The crash took place just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities were called to 144th Avenue in Monticello, where they found wreckage in a nearby field, 50 yards away from the runway.

The victim has been identified as 90-year-old Jerry Naylor of Scotch Grove. Family members said he was flying with his dog Jasmine, who officials later found safe in the field.