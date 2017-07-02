× President Trump Sparks Controversy With Tweets Aimed at Media

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump has sparked more controversy with his recent comments aimed at the media.

He attacked CNN for what he calls “fake news,” but on Sunday morning the tweeting went farther than just words.

As NBC reports, Sunday’s post shows an old video of President Trump at a WrestleMania event knocking a person to the ground and punching them repeatedly. In the video, the person’s face has been covered with a CNN logo. Along with the video were the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN.

CNN posted a response to the president’s tweet, saying, “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his." pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

Later on Sunday, the president posted another tweet saying, “The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst,” accompanied by a video with the same message.

The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jSciqzAs6G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017

CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter discussed the range of reactions to the tweets and CNN’s response to the president’s post against the network; this report can be seen below.