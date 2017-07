Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Another candidate has put his name in the hat in the race for Iowa's next governor.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Ray of Boone made the announcement on Saturday. The Republican candidate has served nearly 30 years in public safety and currently serves on the Boone City Council as a member-at-large and as the mayor pro tem.

Ray's official campaign kick-off rally will take place next month.