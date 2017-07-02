The Insiders: July 2nd Edition, Quick Six

DES MOINES, Iowa -- John Stineman talks about steps candidates need to take in the gubernatorial race, advice to candidates in a new political climate, former president George W. Bush, and this week's prediction.
