Ames Police Remind Iowans of New Texting and Driving Law in Social Media Video

AMES, Iowa — As of July 1st, drivers can be pulled over for texting behind the wheel, as it’s now considered a primary offense.

The Ames Police Department posted a clever reminder on Twitter of the dangers of using your phone while behind the wheel.

The video shows texts about how using your phone while driving is illegal and how the laws have gotten stricter. Drivers can now be pulled over for actions including texting, using social media, playing games, and other uses.

Phone calls are still allowed while driving.