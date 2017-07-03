Arrest Made in Death of Cab Driver in Iowa City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa City police have arrested one suspect in connection with the death of a cab driver last week.

Taxi driver Ricky Lillie was found dead in his cab parked outside a motel last Wednesday. Police sent out a photo of a man they're calling a person of interest.

That man, 41-year-old Curtis Cortez Jones, was taken into custody in Mount Pleasant on Friday for a theft warrant and a parole violation. He remains jailed at the Keokuk County Jail as Iowa City police continue to investigate his involvement in Lillie's death.

The medical examiner's office ruled Lillie's death a homicide, and the cause of death is gunshot wounds to the head.