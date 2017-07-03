× Dock Dogs Diving Into Ames for the July 4th Holiday

AMES, Iowa — You may have seen those dock diving dogs on cable channels like ESPN or the Outdoor Channel.

On the 4th of July, Iowa dogs get to try their skills at flying into a pool, in a competition going on in Ames.

Dock Diving Dogs is setting up on Burnet Avenue between 5th and 6th Street across from Fareway.

People can bring their dogs to compete. There is a fee to compete, and you need to register either online, or on site.

Here is the link to Dock Diving Dogs to register.

Registration starts at 4 p.m. Monday, with practice dives starting at 5 p.m. Competition will run all day on the 4th of July.