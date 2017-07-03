× Gas Prices Falling in Time for Holiday

DES MONIES, Iowa — If you’re hitting the road this Fourth of July, you’ll be paying less to fill up the tank.

GasBuddy says prices in Des Moines fell two and a half cents in the past week. The average is $2.28 per gallon, which is nearly 12 cents cheaper than last year.

Statewide, the average is even less, at $2.15 a gallon.

In 2014, drivers in the metro were paying $3.64 on average for a gallon of gas.

GasBuddy analysts say gas prices will start to go back up, but not too much; they expect prices to remain relatively low this summer.