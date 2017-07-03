I-Cubs Volunteer to ‘Strike Out Hunger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Before suiting up for Monday night's game, a few Iowa Cubs players are slipping on some plastic gloves and caps.

Players and coaches volunteered their time on Monday morning at the Central Iowa Shelter & Services, preparing and serving lunch to shelter residents as part of the Strike Out Hunger campaign. As part of the campaign, for every strikeout an I-Cubs pitcher throws, heating and cooling company 72 Degrees Comfort donates 20 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa.

According to one player, the event is not just about feeding the hungry, but also about making someone's day.

"It's an awesome feeling knowing that you can change somebody's day," said I-Cubs pitcher David Rollins. "They could be having a bad day, you just look at them, like, 'hey, how ya doing,' smile at them, it could change their day, their week, their month. Just making somebody else feel important when they feel like they're at their lowest point in life."

This is the second year for Strike Out Hunger, and so far the effort has provided move than 2,200 meals for Iowans in need.