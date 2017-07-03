NJ Governor Chris Christie Goes to Beach After Many Closed by Government Shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- Beaches in New Jersey were closed because of budget cuts, but you could still find Governor Chris Christie on the sand.

Pictures from NJ Advance Media show Christie enjoying some fun in the sun on Saturday, at Island Beach State Park. The image is not sitting well with average New Jersey residents, since that beach, as a state park, is closed under a government shutdown.

Before he left, the governor was asked whether the trip was fair to people who can't go there.

"I understand that, that's because the governor has a residence at Island Beach. Others don't. That's the way it goes. Run for governor, then you can have the residence," he replied.

Governor Christie tried to calm the outrage on social media, tweeting that most of the beaches in New Jersey were open.