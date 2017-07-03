‘Operation Dry Water’ Aims to Cut Down on Intoxicated Boating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Lakes and rivers will be packed with boaters this holiday, and they're going to have some company.

DNR officials will be patrolling the waters over the 4th of July holiday. Operation Dry Water is underway, during which officials will be cracking down on intoxicated boaters. The DNR says it wants people to continue to stay safe all year round, not just on the holidays.

"People need to take it upon themselves, you know, police yourself, police the people on your boat, if you get on board with somebody that's having a few, you know what, maybe you should offer to be the designated driver," said Tony Petreikis of the Illinois DNR.

During the same operation last year the Iowa DNR issued 227 citations and and made 46 drunken boating arrests.