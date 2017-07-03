× Search for Missing Railroad Employee Closes Mississippi River Near Dubuque

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois – Part of the Mississippi River is closed because of a search for a missing person.

KWWL reports the river between the train bridge and the Julian Dubuque bridge will be closed until further notice. Emergency crews are on scene, searching for someone in the river.

The East Dubuque Fire Chief tells KWWL a railroad employee went into the water around 3:00 a.m. Monday but officials were not notified until several hours later. The name of the missing worker and the railroad they worked for has not been released.

Officials are asking boaters to stay away from the search area.