Special Naturalization Ceremony Being Held at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 29 of America’s newest citizens Monday night during a special naturalization ceremony in Des Moines.

It’s part of the USCIS’s annual Independence Day celebration. The USCIS is welcoming 15,000 new U.S. citizens at more than 65 ceremonies across the country.

Monday night’s ceremony will take place at Principal Park before the Iowa Cubs game. It starts at 6:30 p.m.