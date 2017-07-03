× Story City Carousel Needs Volunteers to Keep Things Spinning

STORY CITY, Iowa — This 4th of July marks the 79th anniversary of the 1913 Hershell Spillman Carousel being in the Story City community.

The New York-built carousel at one time toured around the area, before finding its home in Story City almost 8 decades ago.

While the carousel is always there and ready, volunteers to run the machine are not. The Story City Chamber runs the attraction, and 50% of the operating shifts are covered by staff people; the remainder of the shifts are covered by volunteers.

“Just in the last few years we have had a decline in volunteers,” said Abby Huff, Chamber Director. “Really we need volunteers to help us run this carousel.”

On the day before Independence Day, people were stopping into bring their kids and grandkids.

Delania Heller, now of LaCrosse WI, came here as a little girl from Slater.

“I’ve been bringing my kids here, this weekend I’m bringing my grandchildren here,” she said. “It’s amazing to be still here after all these years.”

Volunteers are needed for 2-hour shifts seven days a week. The carousel opens at noon each day. If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Story City Chamber 515-733-4214.