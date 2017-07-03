Tips to Keep Pets Calm on the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- All different kinds of animals can get stressed and upset by the sound and sight of fireworks and even though you may want to bring your pets along for Fourth of July celebrations, it’s probably not the best idea.

July 5 is one of the busiest times for animal shelters all across the United States due to the increase in runaways.

If pets have collars with tags and are microchipped they can be returned more quickly, but it’s

"If you set up a safe room in your home, maybe an interior room. Turn on the radio or the tv. Keep the doors and windows shut. Just give them a quiet place where they can be, beyond their own," Lisa Kelderman with the Animal Rescue League said.

If that doesn't work, you can try a combination of things:

Calming sprays or collars

Compression shirts or thundershirts

Calming medications

PETA also recommends:

Distracting pets by playing games

Going for a walk before fireworks start to tire them out

Melatonin

If you're really worried about them, it might be better to hang out with them at home.