Boat-Sharing App Service Aims to Make Water Safer

MISSOURI -- A new company called Anchor at the Lake of the Ozarks is providing an Uber-like ride-sharing service on water.

Zach Hatraf came up with the idea late last year; now, the Anchor app is available on smartphones throughout Missouri. A privately-owned boat shows up within 20-30 minutes, and not only will it take users from dock to dock, it will also take them to any other boat on the lake.

Boats burn major fuel, so a ride will cost somewhere between $13-$30 per person. The number of people in the group and the number of miles traveled will also impact the cost.

"Folks come down from St. Louis and Kansas City and all over the Midwest, really, who are able to rent a boat but really don't have any experience on what it's like to operate a boat," said Hatraf.

Hatraf came up with the idea for Anchor after a friend of his died in a boating accident. He hopes his service will make lakes more safe.

All of Anchor's drivers have to pass a background check and comply with the state's boating laws.