Central Iowans Celebrate, and Appreciate Independence Day

AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames held a pancake breakfast, like they have for many years. The City Council sponsors a day of free pancakes.

“Otherwise I’d be sitting home in my apartment.,” said 98 year old Gladys Ripley, of Ames. Asked if she liked the pancakes, Ripley responded, “they were delicious,especially when you don’t have to cook them yourselves.”

Ken Wiggers was stopping for pancakes prior to going hitting a parade.

“Our daughter is going to go into the fourth of July parade down at Slater so we came here for pancakes and a few other things,” said Wiggers. “Now we’re going to head down to Slater to get her on the wagon with her t-ball team.”

Ben Strotman of Ames took his family to Saylorille lake.

“Bringing the family out doing some boating, some tubing behind the boat and hanging out at the beach for a while if possible,” said Strotman.

But while all the celebrations were going on, Iowans still seem to remember why this day is observed.

“The freedom that we got due to the armed forces, guys..that went through all the wars and protected us,” said Strotman.

“I’ve done a lot of traveling outside the country, of course I keep up on news,” said Wiggers. “Its good to be here,in the US.”

“My husband served for about 3 1/2 years, so I know what it is to go though, for a mother of children, wives and the soldiers themselves,” said Ripley. She had one wish on this day:“All the soldiers could come home, free.”