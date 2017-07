Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Residents of Urbandale observed the city's 100th anniversary this Fourth of July.

On Tuesday morning, people gathered for a parade to celebrate the milestone, with floats featuring various graduating classes and the Urbandale adult band. Kids hurried to gather candy thrown from the floats while other attendees danced to a variety of music.

The parade started on 70th Street and ended on 82nd and Aurora.